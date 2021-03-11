The Gene Code Injection – An Experiment on Humanity





Deception is Not True Consent

Dr. Carrie Madej rejoins Kla.TV in February 2021 on the risks of the currently rolled out Covid vaccines. Since the mainstream media doesn’t speak about this and politicians around the world push restrictions on the unvaccinated and as you’ll see by this video, we have to help ourselves.

People need to stand for humanity now and send these videos to anyone you know to expose the Covid-19 vaccine agenda is to change human DNA and, please help to expose how they are violating The Nuremberg Code: https://tinyurl.com/38tlbbad