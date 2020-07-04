The Ghislaine Maxwell Deception

Winter Watch – by Russ Winter

Ghislaine “Jizz” Maxwell is the CEO of a multi-decade kompromat operation. Are we to actually accept that she has hidden out without protection on an estate in remote Bradford, New Hampshire, since last year? Surely not. She reportedly paid $1 million cash for the property last December and hid her ownership using the umbrella of a business entity. She used “G-Max” as her new cell phone name.



Just two weeks ago, British tabloid The Sun reported that the fugitive socialite, who was born in France, was “hiding out in luxury Paris flat.” In Paris, the article explained, she was safe from extradition and arrest by the FBI and had a network of friends to help her hide out. It also claimed she was changing locations every month. Was this article a ruse? Or is her arrest in the U.S. a ruse?

Believe nothing about this arrest saga. Where’s Jizz? Has anybody actually seen her? Conveniently, a new law passed in April of this year in New York banned the release of mugshots and ended perp walks. What a cowinkydink.

The Daily Mail reports Maxwell is being held in Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen, New Hampshire. I can’t count how many times we have seen this in our posts, but the New Hampshire Department of Corrections inmate locator shows no inmate under her name, nor is there even a Maxwell.

Back on July 31, 2019, when we parsed the Epstein confinement, we noted that Epstein’s photo was also not visible on the Federal prison inmate locator website either, which is not standard procedure.

The case is being handled by a public corruption unit, which includes disgraced former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter. It’s all a big club.

Read the rest and see the pics here: https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/07/the-ghislaine-maxwell-deception/