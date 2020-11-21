The Great Reset | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film





Nov 11, 2020

The Great Reset had to happen so the cashless society could be brought in and the one world government could be introduced… With society now in a Police state and a Mandatory Vaccine now in place. Kain is finding refuge in the empty streets of London in search of a way out…

