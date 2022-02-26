The Great Reset: National Vaccine Passport Rolled Out in 21 States and More Are Joining Including Red States

Back in January 2021 The Gateway Pundit reported on the digital COVID vaccination passport system being worked on by Big Tech and Big Pharma. These groups were working on a “vaccine passport” that identifies if you have been properly vaccinated before you travel. Clearly, individual rights were not their concern.

Brietbart.com reported at the time.

A coalition of tech and health organizations including Oracle, Microsoft, and the Mayo Clinic, is reportedly working to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that would allow businesses, airlines, and governments to check if individuals have received the vaccine. The Hill reports that a coalition of health and technology organizations are working to develop a new digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that could be checked by businesses, airlines, and countries to confirm if an individual has received the vaccine. The coalition includes tech giants such as Microsoft and Oracle, along with the Mayo Clinic.

Then in March of 2021 the Biden Administration announced they were working on “vaccine passports” so Americans can prove they’ve been inoculated.

The Washington Post reported at the time that the Biden Administration was coordinating with multiple government agencies in developing a system that would impact many aspects of life.

The Post, citing five officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported the effort “has been driven largely by arms of the Department of Health and Human Services, including an office devoted to health information technology.”

This week we learned that electronic vaccine passports are quietly being rolled out and red states are participating.

Forbes reported:

Even as the omicron variant loosens its grip on the world, destinations continue to require travelers to show proof of vaccination. And, increasingly, a paper CDC vaccination card is not cutting it. While the United States government has not issued a federal digital vaccine pass, a national standard has nevertheless emerged. To date, 21 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico offer accessibility to the SMART Health Card, a verifiable digital proof of vaccination developed through the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a global coalition of public and private stakeholders including Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic and other health and tech heavyweights. And very soon, at least four more states will be rolling out access to SMART Health Cards. “We’ve seen a notable uptick in states that have officially launched public portals where individuals can get verifiable vaccination credentials in the form of SMART Health Cards with a QR code,” says Dr. Brian Anderson, co-founder of the VCI and chief digital health physician at MITRE. Here are the states — via Forbes.

This is a frightening new tool for the globalist left to control the population.

Americans need to wake up quickly.

