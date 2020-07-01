THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC: Biggest and Deadliest Medical Fraud Ever Perpetrated on the Human Race

State of the Nation

All the COVID-19 infection rates and number of cases by locale and nation are fabricated

• All mortality rates by city, state and nation are falsified, most COVID-19 classified deaths are other causes of death

• All coronavirus hospital admissions are either confusingly misrepresented, deliberately inflated or grossly exaggerated

• All COVID-19 statistics officially issued by virtually every government within the world community of nations are either highly inaccurate, purposefully distorted or patently false

• Geriatric genocide is the primary cause of death especially in the United States, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, France and Germany

State of the Nation

No other viral pandemic or epidemic in recorded history has ever exacerbated during the summer months the way that the 2020 novel coronavirus pandemic has.

There are several good reasons why the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic is so odd and inexplicable. Especially during the hot season in places like Florida, Texas, California and New York is the present COVID-19 spiking trend obviously manufactured.

But why now … and why these particular states?

Because Florida, Texas, California and New York are the bellwether states having the most electoral votes. They’re

also the four largest state economies in the USA, that’s why!

The New World Order globalist cabal, working in tandem with Deep State, is determined to wreck and ruin these 4 state economies. In so doing, they are assured of collapsing the U.S. economy before Election Day.

Also, the Democrats know that if they can flip either Florida or Texas or both to Biden, the bolsheviks steering the ongoing Purple Revolution will go unprosecuted. The treasonous coup plotters are not stupid; they know: Crash the economy, slash the chances of a Trump victory.

Read the rest here: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=18283