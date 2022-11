The Greatest Lie Ever Told





HealthImpactNews Published November 20, 2022

We have spent considerable time exposing the criminals who pushed the experimental COVID shots onto the public, and the millions who are now crippled or dead.

But let’s not forget how we got to that point in the first place, and the multitudes who died needlessly before there even was a vaccine.

There was no killer “virus.” The criminal medical system and their reign of terror caused fear that destroyed lives.

COVID: The Greatest Lie Ever Told!