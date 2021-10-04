THE GROUPS THAT HAVE BEEN EXEMPTED FROM GETTING THE VACCINE: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU



Jim_Crenshaw October 3rd, 2021. White House employees, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson employees, illegal invaders, Chinese students, homeless people and many more. Why? Keep in mind they can not exempt you NOR MAKE YOU TAKE THIS SHIT. Source: 3am Lowdown.

