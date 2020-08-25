The Heroic Carlos Zapata

This is the Heroic gentleman Carlos Zapata who famously spoke to the Shasta County Board of supervisors last week. He represents the best of Americana.
Carlos Zapata Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/carlos.zapata.5209
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Carlos_Zapata_1/status/1298027155100561410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1298027155100561410%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnofacemask.blogspot.com%2F2020%2F08%2Fthe-heroic-carlos-zapata.html
Here’s a TV news story about his restaurant, The Palomino Room in Red Bluff, CA and how it’s been affected by the government restrictions. (7/14/2020)
RED BLUFF RESTAURANT AND BAR GOES BACK TO TAKE-OUT 5/6/20
Owner of the Palomino Room, Carlos Zapata, says business was booming on Friday when he reopened for dine-in.
51 minute interview with Carlos Xapata on 8/17/20:
