THE HISTORY OF JEWISH ELITES IN CHINA – ISRAEL CONTINUES TO SELL OUT THE USA TO THE CCP





Dec 30, 2020

The Jews of Shanghai, the Sassoon’s (Rothschild of the East) and Kadoorie families continue to dominate China. The *hidden hand* of the rising power of Communist China. Direct links to the Banking House of Rothschild.

QUOTE: ***”Your family has always been a friend to China,” a senior aid to Chinese president Xi Jinping is quoted as telling Michael Kadoorie, the present head of the family.***

The close relationship between Israel and China has been going on for a long time – 200+ years. It’s modern incarnation began under German Jewish exile Henry Kissinger and the Nixon administration in 1973 with the Soviet and Maoist detent’e which was the cover for a MASSIVE technology transfer agreement – direct from the U.S, and via third party Israel.

Individual characters such as Armand HAMMER were instrumental in setting up the Soviet Union with technology…

“The son of one of the founders of the American Communist Labor Party, Hammer became a multimillionaire capitalist, thanks in large measure to his relations with the leaders of the Soviet Union. He has maintained cordial relations with Soviet leaders for more than half a century, providing Moscow with a vital link to Western industry and technology.”

“In Peking, Hammer had a private audience with China’s strongman, Deputy Prime Minister Deng Xaioping, in the Great Hall. Afterwards, at a lavish banquet he gave for over 100 Chinese officials, he discussed his plan for developing Chinese oil and coal resources.”

Every single one of the private and public individuals and groups that transferred wealth and technology to “Communist Revolutionaries” can trace immediately back to the City of London and the Banking House of Rothschild. It’s main military base where the international crime syndicate operates from is a state called “Israel” – which is currently laughing at the United States as it prepares to return to “business as usual” with building up China and destroying the United States, turning it into a welfare state.

*THE ROTHSCHILD’S OF THE EAST*

*KADOORIE FAMILY – CHINA*

The Kadoorie family or “Khedouri“( Hebrew: כדורי, Arabic: خضوري) are a wealthy British family, originally Mizrahi Jews from Baghdad.[1] From the mid-18th century they were established in Mumbai (then known as Bombay), becoming one of the wealthiest families in Asia; their businesses were subsequently centered in Shanghai from the mid-19th century, and then in Hong Kong from 1949 onwards.

*Kadoorie Is Hong Kong’s Latest Billionaire to Back Security Law*

