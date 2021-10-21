Oct 21, 2021
Queensland Premier Naughty Anastasia unashamedly issues threats to the people and admits on camera during a LIVE press conference that she is planning to detain the unjuiced in quarantine camps!! Wake up Australia!
4 thoughts on “The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a threat to the People!”
No Bitch , this is YOUR last opportunity to decry this tyranny or be hung with the rest of them .. with a dirty razor inlayed rope of hemp
Rise Australia. Be brave. The people of the world are pulling for you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrLTe1_9zso
Well keep up with your protesting, it is working so well
I’m sure you will all be able to solve this peacefully and the megalomaniacs in charge will stand down and apologize and turn themselves in
Australia should be the first to jump off soon I imagine…if not, well, hard to say what happened to real men in Aussie land…
I’m thinkin’ of that meat cleaver of yesterday’s fame.
