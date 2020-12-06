Posted: December 6, 2020 Categories: Videos The Hypocrisy of the Great Reset Jeff Censored ENCORE! Dec 5, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “The Hypocrisy of the Great Reset”
They want war
Don’t get upset
Get fckin pissed , and make sure this plan doesn’t happen
The entire population surrounding this should come to her aid
Because you are next
One is inclined to sympathize with this woman, but when you dance with the devil, it has to be expected.
Oh, why not wear a mask, what’s it going to hurt?
Garcetti studies the talmud with his rabbi twice a week
stop complying, it exposes your ignorance
Important vid (looking beyond her shameful wearing of a mask), because it clearly shows that the whole obnoxious double standard thing is getting more blatant, almost like it’s intentional, like they’re rubbing it in our faces, saying, too bad, there’s nothing you can do about it. Well, we know there’s plenty we can do in “taking aim” at this supremacy, this pompous monster that j.o.’s its money makers while enslaving us. Every day a new story of “Do as I say, not as I do,” no longer hidden but right out in the open. I hope there is some truth in what the book of proverbs asserts:
“Pride goeth before a fall.”
.