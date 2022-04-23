The Illinois government’s plan to export medical tyranny nationwide and how to stop it

The Illinois government, long known for systemic corruption, has more recently become known for imposing on its residents and visitors some of the most draconian COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Even though most Americans think the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror, Illinois’ corrupt government continues to advance a plan to dominate public health nationwide through an infectious disease testing and treatment surveillance regime. The plan involves taking control of your life and your children’s lives by coercing unwanted medical procedures and restricting activities using a compliance scheme called the “Do to Do” model.

According to the plan uncovered as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, citizens are expected to “do” what is required, such as accept vaccination, to be able to “do” what they intend, such as go to a restaurant. The infrastructure necessary to support such a system for COVID and a whole host of diseases, is currently quietly being built out, with all expenses paid by taxpayers. In fact, during January and February of 2022, the City of Chicago implemented a “Do to Do” requirement. Citizens were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to participate in a variety of indoor activities including going to the gym, attending a movie or show, or visiting a museum.

The plan coming out of Illinois is being deployed by a for-profit, university-related company called Shield T3, which is owned by the University of Illinois. And as of April 2022, Shield T3 had already incorporated in 20 states. So, if you haven’t heard of Shield T3 and you care about freedom and liberty, this is truly a must-read article.

Shield T3 – T3 standing for Target, Test, and Tell – has a suite of products including: a saliva-based test for COVID-19 called covidSHIELD, a proximity tracing app, a vaccine/health passport app, an agent-based modelling project, and a school-based program called Test to Stay. The SHIELD plan was first implemented at the University of Illinois, which for students felt much more like a prison than a university.

SHIELD’s initial plan is to build testing hubs with a capacity of 100,000 tests per day in the 25 largest U.S. cities and then build mobile labs with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day in the 50 next-largest U.S. cities and at all major universities.

