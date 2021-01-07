The Impact of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965





January 7th, 2021.

The Impact of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 was a Jewish / Communist plan to change the demographic homogynistic make-up of the nation. According to Jews themselves was intended to shield them from the so-called antisemitism or persecution of Jews in America.

A.K.A the Hart Celler Act of 1965.

Please take note that Lyndon B. Johnson was Jewish himself as his family name was Huffman.

Also remember that Jewish interests had been seeking control of Immigration since as early as 1890s.