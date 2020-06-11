THE IMPERIAL BRITISH WORLD ORDER: A Rothschild Creation via Mass Surveillance and Nanotech Bioweaponry

State of the Nation

Rosebery was the primary political sponsor of Cecil Rhodes, along with another Rothschild, Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright. Upon inheriting her father’s N.M. Rothschild & Sons fortune, Hannah de Rothschild, Rosebery’s wife, became the richest woman in England. Her more than $500 million fortune passed to Rosebery in 1890 at her untimely death from typhoid fever at age 39.

Coincidentally (?), J.P. Morgan’s father died in a carriage crash in the French Riviera also in 1890. J.P. Morgan then took over George Peabody’s Riggs Bank whose name he changed to J.P. Morgan & Company.

In 1891, Lord Rosebery, J.P. Morgan, Cecil Rhodes, Baron Henry de Worms, Lord Rothschild and Lord Alfred Milner founded the Round Table to use Jesuit discipline and Masonic secrecy to promote the reorganization of the British Empire into an Imperial Federation that they insisted include America coming back under the British Crown.

These men were the prime movers in the creation of the British South Africa Company, founding of De Beers Consolidated Mines and the Wellcome vaccine experimentation on over 60,000 Boers and blacks in their 2nd Boer War concentration camps. In 1902, these men stopped the 2nd Boer War and change the name of the Round Table to the Pilgrims Society in the months after Cecil Rhodes’ untimely death.

