The jewish Mafia – Wexner, Maxwells, Mossad & Mega Group Exposed





Rick Heskey

July 12th, 2020.

This is a condensed version of the three hour phone call between survivor Maria Farmer & investigative journalist Whitney Webb. This includes all of their discussion relating to Mossad, Mega Group, Les Wexner, and Israel. These are the key pieces of information that the mainstream media won’t touch and is in fact complicit in keeping this decades long blackmail operation continuing. Jeffery Epstein was not the head of the snake, he was only mid management and was assigned by Israeli Intelligence to work for Ghislaine Maxwell in the 80’s, who reported to billionaire Zionist Les Wexner. The operation continues without him.