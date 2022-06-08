The ‘lies’ are starting to ‘catch up’ with Joe Biden


Sky News Australia
Jun 4, 2022Sky News host James Morrow says “the lies” are starting to “catch up” with US President Joe Biden. Mr Morrow spoke about a recent opinion piece by President Biden in the Wall Street Journal relating to fighting inflation. “Even the Washington Post, which until very recently has been the modern-day corporate Pravda of the Biden administration, found this to be too much,” Mr Morrow said. Mr Morrow said the Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, awarded Biden’s claims “four Pinocchios”.

