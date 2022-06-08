The ‘lies’ are starting to ‘catch up’ with Joe Biden

Jun 4, 2022 • Sky News host James Morrow says “the lies” are starting to “catch up” with US President Joe Biden. Mr Morrow spoke about a recent opinion piece by President Biden in the Wall Street Journal relating to fighting inflation. “Even the Washington Post, which until very recently has been the modern-day corporate Pravda of the Biden administration, found this to be too much,” Mr Morrow said. Mr Morrow said the Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, awarded Biden’s claims “four Pinocchios”.