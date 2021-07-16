The Lives of Others (2006)





Set in East Germany near the end of the Communist era, this film illustrates the tactics used by the Stasi to root out subversives through surveillance, intimidation and interrogation in a world where individual thought is synonymous with criminality. It also shows the level of corruption that existed amongst Stasi officers in the German Democratic Republic or the G.D.R. Have the U.S. and other Western countries successfully been merged with the Soviet System as Green Cross International founder Gorbachev said would occur over 40 years ago? Written and directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. German with English subtitles.