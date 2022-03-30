The longest weekly vigil in support of Palestinian human rights

Mar 29, 2022 • Every Saturday, a small group of human rights defenders hold a vigil outside Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The group – “Jewish Witnesses for Peace and Friends – was founded by Henry Herskovitz, a former member of the synagogue, after its leaders prohibited him from describing his trip to Israel and the Palestinian Occupied Territories in 2001.
The synagogue flies the Israeli flag, brings Israeli soldiers to propagandize the members, and the rabbi takes synagogue children on junkets to Israel, poses them with armed soldiers, and indoctrinates them. More info at https://israelpalestinenews.org/feder…