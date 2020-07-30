The Masked Crowd is Getting Super-Aggressive Towards The Unmasked

My friend Robert Wenzel of TargetLiberty and EconomicPolicyJournal.com posted the following story this morning. My response is at the bottom.

The Masked Crowd is Getting Super-Aggressive in the People’s Republic of San Francisco and the Surrounding Area

Yesterday, I visited a friend at his office and was confronted as I stepped off the elevator by a gentleman who was upset that I wasn’t wearing a mask.

I explained to him that I had a medical condition and couldn’t wear a mask.

He asked me what my condition was and I told him it is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act to ask me that question (using a government agency against a mini-agent of the state).

He then told me that “I looked too healthy to have a medical condition” and that he was going to report me to the police and the local health agency.

It was at this point I pulled out my cell phone to start recording just in case I needed context to what was going down. I tried to get him to repeat what he said.

This is what then occurred:

This is the second time in two days that I have been aggressively approached for not wearing a mask.

With the guy above, I initially tried to reason with him and said he should simply step back until the elevator opens to see who is in it. In my case, I would then step rapidly away and be on my way but he would have none of it.

Jon Rappoport may be correct when he says this may be all about trauma-based mind control.

I mean, I was really trying to be civil to this guy, but he wouldn’t have it and wouldn’t try to think about how two civil people might resolve the situation.

To him, I was trying to kill him. There was no concern for my medical condition at all, which he deemed non-existent.

-RW

UPDATE

A friend sends me this story:

Man fires gun in Miami hotel because people weren’t social distancing, police say

My response to Mr. Wenzel:

LOL. Quite a lunatic there . I suggest since you’re in CA & it’s difficult to get a concealed carry permit, to buy Sabre brand 3-in-1. You can buy it at Big5 for $10 or less.

It contains pepper spray, CS tear gas & red dye. It’s not legal in all states, but is 100% legal in CA unless you’re a felon. No permit required to carry it, you may use it in self defense . I’ve actually used it once & believe me, it works.

What happened was I was at a convenience store many years ago in the middle of the night getting a drink & all of the sudden, a very tall black guy began to scuffle with a short pudgy Hispanic security guard, who had accused the black guy of trying to steal some sandwiches.

This was not my concern in the least, so I simply ignored it & proceeded to the checkout lane.

But the scuffle escalated into a fight & the black guy was seriously starting to get the best of the guard. It was getting very violent & they were knocking dusplays over, etc. I saw the black guy then reached into his pocket & thats when I thought ‘enough of this shit,’ & I sprayed the guy in the face.

Wow. Like I said, this stuff works, LOL. The guy immediately pleaded with me “OKAY, OKAY, OKAY!” & he surrendered to the guard, who called the police. The funniest part to me was the look of complete & utter shock that both parties had on their faces. No one said a word to me, both of them simply stared in shock.

The guard told me thanks & I went to the restroom to wash my hands & exit stage right, before the cops arrived.

