Feb 14, 2021
This group of people showed up to a Trader Joes grocery store in Santa Cruz, California and they proceeded to cause some very much needed EPIC CHAOS!!! We need more of these type of events in the future and we need to BOYCOTT these businesses for treating people this way. If ever a video needed to go viral, this is the one!
2 thoughts on “The maskless visit Trader Joes”
It was NO PROBLEM while BLM Burnt these corporate scum stores to the ground, watch what happens when the Ohhh so Scary Anti-Maskers” start torching these fkn places…Then you’ll see the Military out in force…
Because that’s what has to happen sooner than later.
If all the sheep are going to continue shopping at these traitorous corp entities who require all these Unlawful mandates, then no matter what you do, nothing will change. Only if they feel it in their Bottom line hard will they capitulate, and you know it ain’t gonna happen, too many sheep.
So, their Stores, warehouses and I guess every other fkn biz entities who are supporting ALL OF THIS Fkn BS have to feel the burn…!
Just wear BLM Shirts, masks and Hoodies, and Whalla they’ll stand down while you throw fire bottles… Ha ha
“God hates your ass”
-trader Joe’s staff.I