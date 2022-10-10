The message of General Christian Blanchon paying tribute to the non-vaccinated:

Medias-Presse-Info

They are there, by your side, they seem normal, but they are superheroes.

Even if I were fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for standing up to the greatest pressure I have ever seen, including from spouses, parents, children, friends, colleagues and doctors.

People who have been capable of such personality, such courage and such critical ability undoubtedly embody the best of humanity. *

They are found everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, countries and opinions.

They are of a particular kind; these are the soldiers that any army of light wishes to have in its ranks.

They are the parents that every child wishes to have and the children that every parent dreams of having.

They are beings above the average of their societies, they are the essence of the peoples who have built all cultures and conquered horizons.

They are there, by your side, they seem normal, but they are superheroes.

They did what others could not do, they were the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination and social exclusion.

And they did it because they thought they were alone, and believed they were alone.

Excluded from their families’ Christmas tables, they have never seen anything so cruel. They lost their jobs, they let their careers sink, they had no more money… but they didn’t care. They suffered immeasurable discrimination, denunciations, betrayals and humiliations… but they continued.

Never before in humanity has there been such a casting, we now know who the resisters are on planet Earth.

Women, men, old, young, rich, poor, of all races and all religions, the unvaccinated, the chosen ones of the invisible ark, the only ones who managed to resist when everything fell apart. collapsed.

It’s you, you’ve passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest marines, commandos, green berets, astronauts and geniuses couldn’t pass.

You are made of the stuff of the greatest that ever lived, those heroes born among ordinary men who shine in the dark.”

Christian Blanchon , general in the French army

