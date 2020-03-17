The Most Important Two Minutes of TV Programming—EVER!

The Truth Hidden In Plain Sight

This is a clip from the show "X-Files" and literally talks about how the One World Order/Governments are ran

They put it in plain sight because they know people wouldnt even bat an eye, its straight mockery

The world isnt really our world pic.twitter.com/yaAsysOaB6

— Mukhi Mindset (@MukhiMindset) November 14, 2019