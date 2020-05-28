The murder of George Floyd: Don’t take the race bait

The murder of George Floyd had nothing to do with the pigment of his skin.

There is the corporate ruling class, and then there are the rest of us, regardless of the pigment of our skin, whom they consider their subjects to do with as they please.

We don’t divide. We unite.

This unlawful corporate government (see Title 28, Definition 15) is a running violation of the supreme superior ratified law and jurisdiction of we the people called the Bill of Rights.

This is the death of Kelly Thomas. You will notice he is white and the mother f-kers murdering him are white. And every one of them was acquitted because the unlawful corporate aristocracy protects their unlawful private blackwater standing corporate police army because they want us beat into subjugation, regardless of the color of our skin.

We are American nationals of the American race and our skin comes in many colors. That which unites us is our supreme superior law and our individual jurisdiction under that law.

The Bill of Rights is the Republic, death to the international corporate mafia, we who the elite seek to subjugate will destroy our enemy.