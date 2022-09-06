The Names of The Bilderbergers Who’ve Played a Role in The Covid Event

The Expose – by Rhoda Wilson

Since 25 August, Wikispooks has been the victim of a DNS attack and their website is inaccessible for most. We are sharing some of their articles until their website is, once again, accessible to all. To avoid complications with sharing our article we have not included the many embedded links on the Wikispooks page, some of which may be links to other pages within their website. However, we have attached a pdf copy of their page which includes those links. Please bear in mind that their pages are edited and updated from time to time.

It is unknown whether a 2021 Bilderberg Meeting was held; the group’s website stated that it “had to be cancelled, due to travel and meeting restrictions.”[1] Of the 1861 living Bilderbergers, over 140, listed below, have played significant roles in managing the COVID-19 event: Many of those listed below are also on the list of COVID-19 WEF perpetrators.

Over 150 Bilderbergers (of the 1861 who are still alive) have played important parts in the COVID-19 event.

Many, perhaps most, of the below have been active in various roles; this page attempts to list them under the most important played. Steering committee members (both present and former) are underlined.

Read the rest here: https://expose-news.com/2022/09/04/bilderbergers-whove-played-a-role-in-covid-event/