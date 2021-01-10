The Nano Robots Inside You





Feb 4, 2014

Inside of you, at all times, there are trillions of natural nano robots walking around, taking out the trash, and packaging strands of DNA. Below the calm, ordered exterior of a living organism lies a complex collection of molecular machines working together to create something greater than themselves. Physicist and author of “Life’s Ratchet” Peter Hoffmann shows us the tiny city beneath the surface.

Watch the full program here: https://youtu.be/FzFY5ms3AUc Original program date: May 30, 2013