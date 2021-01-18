The New Normal, Documentary~What the 1% Has to Gain & What We Are About to Lose

January 18th, 2021.
A brilliant documentary that EVERYONE in the world needs to watch. (subtitles in other languages are welcomed and encouraged.
The New Normal investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution – what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose. This film is based on a letter by an international team of professionals, researchers and activists, calling for an expedited investigation into scientific fraud in public health policies (produced by happen.network featuring content by Oracle Films. https://happen.network) Premiered Jan 10, 2021
The happen.network website has been taken down when I checked on Jan 17 2021. I think we can imagine why…Ken Adachi