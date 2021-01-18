The New Normal, Documentary~What the 1% Has to Gain & What We Are About to Lose

K-A

January 18th, 2021.

A brilliant documentary that EVERYONE in the world needs to watch. (subtitles in other languages are welcomed and encouraged.

The New Normal investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution – what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose. This film is based on a letter by an international team of professionals, researchers and activists, calling for an expedited investigation into scientific fraud in public health policies (produced by happen.network featuring content by Oracle Films. ⁣https://happen.network) Premiered Jan 10, 2021

The happen.network website has been taken down when I checked on Jan 17 2021. I think we can imagine why…Ken Adachi