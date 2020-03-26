The New Underworld Order Egregore

The British Empire represented a partnership between Jewish finance and the British aristocracy, according to Hilaire Belloc in his book “The Jews” (1922). And Belloc was right. What has since been dubbed the New World Order (NWO) is an extension of the British Empire in which elite British, American and Jewish imperial interests are indistinguishable.

Belloc writes: “Marriages began to take place, wholesale, between what had once been the aristocratic territorial families of this country and the Jewish commercial fortunes. After two generations of this, with the opening of the 20th century, those of the great territorial English families in which there was no Jewish blood was the exception.”

Given that the Jewish-British “egregore” is also behind the NWO, we should recall that — according to this mindset — only NWO “believers” are human, and everyone else is an animal to be exploited or slaughtered.

Egregore

We are not going take a deep dive into this concept right now or fully explain it but rather aim to create a general awareness.

Egregore (also egregor) is an occult concept representing a “thought-form,” a “collective group-mind” or a “hive mind.” It’s an autonomous psychic entity made up of and influencing the thoughts of a group of people. In psychology, the Group Mind is definitely recognized as one of the factors to be reckoned with in treatment.

Egregore was of prominent interest in Jewish Kabbalah as well as the British-Israelism occult.

