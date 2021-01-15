The New York Times Is Seriously Suggesting That We Should Wear Two Masks at Once

Not the Bee – by Reagan Rose

Love that warm sense of security you get from being forced to wear a face-diaper every time you leave the house? Well, The New York Times wants you to know you could be even more safer if you wear two masks at once.

Yes.

Seriously.

Two masks.

“Football coaches do it. President-elects do it. Even science-savvy senators do it. As cases of the coronavirus continue to surge on a global scale, some of the nation’s most prominent people have begun to double up on masks”

Biden does it. Oh, well if the geriatric-elect is doing it… I guess we all should.

And while we’re at it why not three or four? Or 5? Or mandatory hazmat suits? Or giant hamster balls so we can roll around the city without human contact in a beautiful, germ-free, depressed dystopia.

We must be safe, even if it kills us!

Of course, there’s a trade-off: At some point, “we run the risk of making it too hard to breathe,” she said. But there is plenty of breathing room before mask-wearing approaches that extreme.

LOL!

Oh, yeah… Shoot! Forgot about oxygen. Wouldn’t want to go overboard!

Goodness gracious. 🤦‍♂️

What a time to be alive.

