The next pandemic

Nov 19, 2022

G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/pr… https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-r… Part 22 We recognize that the extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good Section 23 We recognize the need for strengthening local and regional health product manufacturing capacities We support the WHO mRNA Vaccine Technology Transfer hub We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations. Establishment of trusted global digital health networks, that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates. Part 24 The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the digital ecosystem and digital economy. We recognize the importance of digital transformation in reaching the SDGs. We also reaffirm the role of data for development, economic growth and social well-being. G20 update https://www.g20.org/wp-content/upload… “Endeavour to move towards interoperability of systems including mechanisms that validate proof of vaccination, whilst respecting the sovereignty of national health policies, and relevant national regulations such as personal data protection and data-sharing.” Indonesia’s Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin https://twitter.com/TimHinchliffe/sta… G20 countries should adopt digital health certificate using WHO standards Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO — if you have been vaccinated or tested properly — then you can move around (next World Health Assembly in Geneva) WHO seem to be on it already https://www.who.int/publications/i/it… Digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates: vaccination status: technical specifications and implementation guidance, 27 August 2021 Use of scan codes Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum (WEF) Chair Attended From a doctor in Austria It is currently a very emotional situation in my hospital (and in general in hospitals in Austria) because many of us in the health care sector are more or less forced to get a fourth vaccine dose. Even in my case as a physician who has received three doses and one infection just 6 months ago. The rule is that if the last vaccination is more than one year and/or the last infection is more than 6 months ago you either have to test all 72 hours or to get an additional vaccine dose; if not you are at risk of having to pay 500 to 3600 Euros and may even get fired. Vaccine passports https://lc.org/newsroom/details/11172…