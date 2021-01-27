The Night Before Christmas 2020

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The facemasks were hung by the handwipes with care,

In fears that DOC FAUCI soon would be there.

The children on lockdown all snug in their beds,

While visions of side-effects danced in their heads.

And mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled down for our freedom’s last lap.

When out in the street there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the gunsafe I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

The glow on the breast of the new-fallen snow,

Gave the lustre of mid-day to burning below.

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But Antifa, BLM, and the CDC were all here.

With a socialist driver, so planned and so slick,

I knew in a moment it wasn’t St. Nick.

More rapid than eagles his methods they came,

And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name.

“Now, CENSOR! now, VACCINATE! now, VOTE STEAL and THREATEN!

On, WRISTBAND! on BARCODE! on QUANTUM DOTS – I’m bettin’!

To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!

Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”

As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,

When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky.

So up to the White-House the ChiComs they flew,

With the sleigh full of Dems, and Rino traitors too.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof,

The popping and pinging of each little poof.

As I drew in my hand, and was cycling a round,

Down the chimney Satan then came with a bound.

He was dressed all in scrubs, from his head to his foot,

And his soul was all tarnished with ashes and soot.

A bundle of needles he had flung on his back,

And he looked like a provider just opening his pack.

His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples how hairy!

His cheeks were like roses, but his face wasn’t merry!

His droll little mouth was drawn up in a show,

And the beard of his chin was fire red, you may know.

The stump of our freedom he held tight in his teeth,

And the lies they encircled his head like a wreath.

He had a broad face and a little round belly,

That shook, when he laughed like a bowlful of Helly.

He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,

But I gasped when I saw him, in spite of myself.

A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,

Soon gave me to know we would soon all be dead.

He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

And filled all the needles; then jabbed me with a jerk.

And laying his finger inside of his nose,

And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,

And away they all flew like the thorns of a thistle.

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,

“LAST CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL – NO MORE LIGHT.”