2 thoughts on “The obligatory bowing down

  1. Honored? He might as well be honored to receive an award from Satan himself.

    Another kiss ass to the Zionist Jews. I’d take the award and smash it over their heads. There just can never be one person in office against the Zionists. It’s absolutely disgusting.

    Reply

  2. Surprisingly the people in the comments are actually furious with him selling out to these human rights violators and awake to the Zionist agenda.

    One even went so far as to say, “This is like a South Korean receiving an award for loyalty to North Korea.”

    LOL!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*