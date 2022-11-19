I was honored to receive the Zionist Hero Award at @ZOA_National’s Heroes for Israel Dinner. I will continue to work to strengthen Florida’s long-standing relationship with Israel as well as combat anti-Semitism and discrimination against our Jewish communities. pic.twitter.com/AIapVCki4D
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 16, 2019
Posted: November 19, 2022
Categories: Pics
2 thoughts on “The obligatory bowing down”
Honored? He might as well be honored to receive an award from Satan himself.
Another kiss ass to the Zionist Jews. I’d take the award and smash it over their heads. There just can never be one person in office against the Zionists. It’s absolutely disgusting.
Surprisingly the people in the comments are actually furious with him selling out to these human rights violators and awake to the Zionist agenda.
One even went so far as to say, “This is like a South Korean receiving an award for loyalty to North Korea.”
LOL!