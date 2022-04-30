The Off-Grid Laws of Every State in America

Primal Survivor – by Diane Vuković

Want to start living off-grid? It’s not as simple as buying land and building a home or parking an RV. While off-grid living isn’t illegal in any of the 50 states in America, there are numerous laws that might restrict whether you can truly live off-grid.

I spent a lot of time researching the off-grid laws of every state in America. Please understand this is a work in process! If you have any information to share, please do so in the comments section below so we can keep the article updated.

Note – this page will give you a general overview. We are in the process of creating more detailed and specific state-by-state information, which will be linked below each state.

See it here: https://www.primalsurvivor.net/living-off-grid-legal