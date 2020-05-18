The Only Path To Victory Is Survival

The Powers That Be have released a Bioweapon to kill us. They want to quarantine the healthy until we are willing to accept a dangerous vaccine so we can go back to work. A vaccine that will likely use RNA to reprogram our genetic code so we are no longer exactly human. And we are to be given Digital Certificates so we can be tracked by the National Security Agency and any interested party in Big Pharma and the Billionaires Boys’ Club so they can take away our livelihood and even close our bank accounts. And Moderna the favored company to produce this miracle vaccine has never made a successful one before. But they were funded by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Bill Gates.

DARPA’s purpose is to try out new technologies and make them operationally ready, if possible, and to reach beyond current military technology to do something new. That is you and the vaccine they want to inject into you -trying something new.

I have pointed out previously that the US budget deficit for April of 2020 was $1,217,911,509,254.17 which is a very big number but the Powers That Be Decided to use a Bioweapon to cover up the Helicopter Money phase of the Destruction of the Dollar. There is a lot of demand for dollars so the US currency might be the last one to hit the wall. I would not bank on the Chinese Communist Party surviving any longer than the Swamp Creatures in DC. I have said previously that I think most people will not survive the next decade or so.

I should repeat something Catherine Austin Fitts was told by a private detective before she was sued and investigated 19 times. It appears she had to be run out of Washington DC because she was an honest woman of integrity. She had concluded that so much money – tens of trillions – had been stolen from us that genocide of the American people is the only exit strategy for the Billionaire Boys’ Club. The detective gave her strategies for surviving assassinations including poisoning. He said he could give her some advice about surveillance and assassination but that he could not protect her because her enemies were too powerful.

You need to assume that malevolent people want you dead and have a plan to kill you. Dr Judy Mikovits discovered a retrovirus in our vaccines that has infected 20 million Americans and untold numbers around the world. That would be the XMRV– Xenotropic Murine Leukemia related Virus. It just sits in your body and does nothing until it is triggered by GMO food, pesticides, Glyphosate and toxic tap water.

To win against Wall Street and Big Pharma and the Bankers we will need to avoid food that is not organic and to only drink well filtered water.

We also need strategies to survive the current Bioweapon and the even more lethal ones to be released whenever the Powers That Be feel like killing a few hundred million commoners.

The US military discovered that getting an annual flu shot increases your risk of getting covid by 36%. Might be a good idea to avoid that flu shot.

The only patients with the coronavirus who wind up in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) are deficient in Vitamins D-3 and C. Also the mineral Selenium seems to help keep people healthy. Supplements are in order.

Dr Rhonda Patrick said we all need to get an annual blood test to determine the levels of basic nutrients. Your body cannot work if it is deficient in calcium, magnesium, fiber, iron and other such required elements. Every heart beat requires calcium and magnesium so why run on low?

She also said we need to make a gut barrier. Your intestines if stretched out on a tennis court would cover it. From stem to stern your intestines are lined by a gut barrier. You need 3 elements to make a functioning gut barrier to keep yourself well. You need a high fiber diet – Dr Patrick takes 35 grams a day. You need probiotics. Bad news is that antibiotics kills the good microbes that keeps your gut and you healthy. And you need Vitamin B Complex. It would be a good idea to eliminate sugar if you want to survive two or three Bioweapons over the next 5 years.

You also have an endothelium. It is a tissue which forms a single layer of cells lining various organs and cavities of the body, especially the blood vessels, heart, and lymphatic vessels. It acts as a barrier between blood and rest of the body tissue. It is selectively permeable for certain chemicals and white blood cells to move across from blood to tissue or for waste and carbon-dioxide to move from tissue to blood. Sounds like a key to your health? Good. Keep it healthy by dialing back on sugar which Dr Tom Cowan says cuts blood flow in your capillaries. And keep your Vitamins D-3 and C levels high. I use liposomal C.

Probiotics are friendly bacteria that are essential to your health. You can get them as active cultures in yogurt, apple cider vinegar and fermented foods like unpasteurized sauerkraut. Also available as supplements.

Hydroxychloroquine is still being restricted by some crazies at the FDA and a few Democrat state governors. I have a bottle of chelated zinc. Zinc is a well documented anti-viral. HCQ just takes the zinc which has a positive charge past the lipid barrier of your cell wall to the inside of the cell where the zinc stops the virus from replicating. Quercetin and Green Tea Extract (ECGC) have the same function as HCQ. They are called ionophores (ion bearers.) I would prefer HCQ if I were diagnosed. Zinc, Quercetin and ECGC are not something you take every day. You have trillions of bacteria and viruses in your body. Do not go crazy and try tokill them all. Mostly they work to keep you healthy. Zinc is normally taken in a 10 to 1 ratio with copper. The latter is crucial to immunity and preventing aneurysms and varicose veins. Failure to balance mineral supplements can be fatal.

I was told by an MD with a PhD and medical patents to only take lots of extra Vitamin D-3 and extra zinc when I felt the onset symptoms of an illness.

Bonus: Cancer cells are killed by Vitamins C and K-3 in a 100 to 1 ratio.

Now you know how to survive. Avoid American vaccines. They never use a clean needle when a dirty one is available. They made Ebola and Marburg You will have to learn how to just say No to Bioweapons, vaccines and Digital Certificates. I am encouraged by the Open Up campaign. The middle class understands that the Powers That Be stole money from them by the tens of trillions and now they want us bankrupt, vaccinated and dead.

