NOW – Crowd chants "the only solution is Communist revolution" at Chicago's protest against the Rittenhouse verdict.pic.twitter.com/27xOZRy7xs
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 20, 2021
Come out here and spread that shit. Don’t stay in the cities where your safe.
That Jackson is front and center tells us how far up this goes. Well, it’s finally a relief to hear them come right out and yell that they want communism. Keep yellin’, mofos. Yell yourself right into Mao’s ditch. Free people won’t follow you.
You want it, then ship your arse over to N. Korea. You’ll get all the communism you deserve, you IDIOTS!!
What’s gonna happen is they gonna find out the hard way what they didn’t want 😉
Dear, Organic Sandbags…
Give it a go!