4 thoughts on ““The only solution is Communist revolution”

  2. That Jackson is front and center tells us how far up this goes. Well, it’s finally a relief to hear them come right out and yell that they want communism. Keep yellin’, mofos. Yell yourself right into Mao’s ditch. Free people won’t follow you.

    .

    Reply

  4. What’s gonna happen is they gonna find out the hard way what they didn’t want 😉
    Dear, Organic Sandbags…
    Give it a go!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*