5 thoughts on “The pain these lockdowns have caused

  1. I’m willing to bet that more seniors die from loneliness, depression, and broken hearts than covid19. I would rather die with dignity than be put in such a place.

    1. agree

      shoot me first
      my wife and I have a pact …and a plan ( it doesn’t involve either one of us killing the other , but it does go to the lengths to protect whats ours)
      dont let this happen to your family

      but , if they plan on putting you in a place like this , yer better off dead

  3. my Mom is in advanced stages of Dementia , she’s fell a few times and required hospitalization and out patient therapy
    My family and Father are working very hard to keep her out of any place like this, and its not easy ,, the “institutions” want you in their facilities to not only isolate them , but pilfer their bank accounts and strip their estates ,, all these “assisted care” ” old folks homes” etc whatever you want to call them , are springing up everywhere with huge price tags to come with .< someones getting rich off this suffering big time!

    they are robbing our families of the hard work our elders have done , and stealing your families wealth

    we saw it coming years ago when they tried this shit on my Grandma ( my Moms mom) .. we have a plan.. but you have to do it while they are still alive , and you cant allow them to live in these places or their estate is gone .. they will steal every last dime.

