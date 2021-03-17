“The People vs. Agent Orange” Exposes Long-term Effects from Exposure and How Toxic Herbicides Continue to Be Used Worldwide

Activist Post – by BN Frank

There seems to be no shortage of films documenting biological and environmental harm caused by chemicals and other toxins. Another one was recently released, “The People vs. Agent Orange”:

We have the right to protect ourselves from being poisoned.

The Agent Orange catastrophe did not end with the Vietnam War. Today, the world over, a primary chemical of the toxic defoliant controls weeds in farming, forestry, parks, playgrounds… It wreaks havoc on the human genome, causing deformed births and deadly cancers.

After decades of struggle and tragic personal losses, two heroic women are leading a worldwide movement to end the plague and hold the manufacturers accountable. In France, Tran To Nga is suing the American chemical industry for poisoning her in Vietnam. In America, Carol Van Strum exposes the continuing use of toxic herbicides. Incriminating documents disappear. Activists are threatened. A helicopter technician secretly films the contamination of reservoirs, while a massive industrial cover-up goes on.