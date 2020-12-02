The Perestroika Deception How Communism ‘Played Dead’ to Infiltrate and Subvert the West





May 4, 2020

“In May 1992, Story was approached by KGB defector Anatoliy Golitsyn, who supported Story’s analysis of the Soviet Union in Soviet Analyst. Golitsyn handed over to Story his memoranda to the CIA, which Story edited and published in 1995 as The Perestroika Deception. In an interview in 1995, Story said: “The purpose of perestroika has been to convince the gullible West that communism is dead, that the Soviet Union has collapsed.” Story said that he agreed with Golitsyn that “the Sino-Soviet split was a deception which masked the continuing collaboration between the Russians and China.”