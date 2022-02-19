The plan to save the NYC subway: 1,000 cops will descend to move homeless into 600 new psychiatric ward places, mayor and governor announce

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’s cracking down on crime in the city’s subway system by deploying 1,000 additional officers as well as teams of health workers to address rampant homelessness on the transit system.

Adams announced the new Subway Safety Plan initiative on Friday with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said the state would deliver 600 new psychiatric beds another another 500 beds at shelters in the city to try and provide help for those currently living in the subways, many of whom suffer from severe mental illness.

It comes amid a spate of shocking crimes in NYC, including the death of a Deloitte advertising executive killed after she was pushed in front of a train in an unprovoked attack at Times Square Station in January.

The state will also be investing $9 million a year to recruit psychiatrist and nurses as Adams said a 30 teams of service and health workers would also be deployed to work alongside officers at the subway.

‘Let’s be clear on this, [the homeless] are not dangerous,’ Adams said. ‘The vast majority are not dangerous, but we have to be honest about the number of individuals dealing with mental health crises. They are dangerous to themselves and dangerous to New Yorkers.’

The plan comes after a breakdancer was stabbed by a homeless man yesterday and in the wake of Michelle Go’s murder, where the 40-year-old was pushed beneath a train last month by a homeless man with a history of mental illness.

