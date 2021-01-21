The Power of the Individual

Early this morning I got to thinking about the CD Project. It was Misty I recall that requested of Henry to put together a presentation so she could use it as a teaching tool for her grand children.

That project is Bill of Rights/Common Law Explained by Henry Shivley.

Like the rest of the Trenchers I tuned in every day as Henry thoroughly explained each of the ten Articles while at the same time pointed out violations to those Articles we witness today.

It wasn’t long after the entire presentation I had the idea to put them together on one disc. After getting Henry’s permission I did just that and began burning discs.

Yesterday Hal posted at the Trenches ‘Books of Interest’. I clicked on that link and posted this comment:

‘Why you need us’: points 3 and 4: ‘

‘We have used narrative influence to collapse adversary strengths before the inception of conflict.’

‘We have demonstrated a winning narrative is more powerful than any billion dollar weapons systems and has the potential for enduring effect.’

GET IT? What is the narrative? The Bill of Rights Is Supreme Law! The Bill of Rights Is Supreme Law! The Bill of Rights Is Supreme Law! KNOW The Law! LIVE The Law! Enforce The Law! Your life depends on it.

It is my opinion that now is a most opportune time to change the narrative that so many have been sucked into, fill in the blank vs fill in the blank. I think people are ready for The Remedy to the unlawful corporate entities and foreign occupiers destroying their lives and this nation. They just have to be reminded the power was theirs all along.

Along with the CD I suggest people obtain (hard copy) books that provide the real history of our struggle for freedom. Most of what was taught in school were lies. The lies continue to be taught.

To every individual who has obtained the CD(s) and also handed them out, thank you.

A special thank you to Misty who by a simple request started a project that along with FTTWR IS changing the narrative.

To Henry, there are no words my friend to describe the impact you have had on my life. Much gratitude to you for taking the time to put your presentation together for our benefit.

Like so many, I may not make it through this war. Either way I will know the reason for my victory or my defeat. I have to fight any way I can. Not to do so would bring me to a state of shame and that would be most unbearable to my soul.

Thank you to each and every individual who walks in Truth and shares it always.