The Process of the Formation of the State of New California Is Well Under Way

The State of New California is gearing up for statehood.

This idea seemed strange until it was mentioned that it is following precedent. The state of West Virginia was formed during the Civil War when citizens of the new state didn’t agree with the unconstitutional actions of the state of Virginia which seceded and formed a new country.

The courageous men and women in West Virginia stood strong and created a new state according to the US Constitution. The new state was granted statehood during the Civil War.

The state of New California shares the following on its website.

The Need for New California

The U.S. Declaration of Independence of 1776, the Alta California Declaration of Independence of 1836 and the Sonoma Proclamation of 1846 declared the Right of the People in the states of Alta California and California respectively to throw off the bonds of tyranny. Constitutional Authority to Act The current state of California has become governed by a tyranny, which rivals those expressed in the above documents. Therefore the United States Declaration of Independence of 1776, the Constitution as adapted in 1783 by the Congress of the United States of America, the Alta California Declaration of Independence of 1836, the Sonoma Proclamation of 1846, and the California State Constitution of 1848 Mandate the Right, the Responsibility, the Duty of the People who are suffering the long train of abuses and usurpations at the hands of a tyrannical government to abolish and make new a government by the People and for the People under GOD. Article IV Section 3 of the United States Constitution “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new States shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.” United States Declaration of Independence “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such Principles and organizing its Powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness”. The State Splitting Process

The Precedence was set in 1861 when West Virginia was split from Confederate Virginia as Virginia tried to secede the Union. The process begins when a state’s legislature first votes to split the state. Once the measure in the form of a resolution passes both the State Assembly and Senate it is submitted to Congress. Both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate must vote to pass the resolution in order to split the state. ​No State has been brought into the Union who could not demonstrate their ability to self govern. New California will demonstrate a governance system as modeled by the U.S. Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights… ​…​New California will be the 6th largest State behind New York (bigger than Illinois and Penn), It’s Estimated 25-27 seats in the US House of Representatives will go to New California. Old California will become the 2nd most populous state behind Texas and ahead of Florida, losing 25-27 seats in the US House of Representatives The 5 Southern New California counties have a population of just over 11million If they were to break away they would be a state the size of Ohio, probably larger as some other counties might join. Below is a summary of the New State of California:

