The propaganda never stops.
Now the godless are preaching that Jesus wanted jabs.
Here is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushing the jabs on Christmas Eve.
Via MidnightRider.
See video here: Gateway Pundit
One thought on “The Propaganda Never Stops… UK Leader Boris Johnson Preaches on ‘Getting Jabbed for Jesus’ in his Christmas Eve Message”
A few seconds with Boris:
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/boris-johnson-quot-i-039-m-jewish-and-i-039-m-proud-of-it-quot_SouPzfbKaHWnbv5.html
