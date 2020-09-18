The Real Reason Fox News Censored Soros Debate

The former Speaker of the House was censored for referencing the progressive mega-donor, inextricably linked to ongoing riots plaguing America and the bald-faced attempts to swipe the 2020 election from President Trump.

Look closely – the last few moments – before Fox unceremoniously dumps former Speaker Gingrich. That moment of silence, in case you don’t know how TV works behind the scenes, is a producer in Fox host Harris Faulkner’s ear telling her to dump out of the segment.

WATCH: Fox News panel quiets Newt Gingrich for linking Billionaire George Soros to BLM riots pic.twitter.com/YRgtDbucN2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2020

And for those who don’t know, the person who demands the Soros-focused conversation ends is Marie Harf – the former senior strategist for John Kerry, and one of the lead architects of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.

She’s also famous for insisting the path to defeating ISIS was by “helping them find jobs”:

This is who Fox News is letting control what can and can’t be said on their day time programming?

A senior Fox News staffer confirmed to me that the network discourages discussion of Soros which management claims is “anti-Semitic”.

“Anti-Semitic.”

Talking about an atheist who hates Israel is anti-Semitic now.

But Gingrich, who did nothing but point out the accurate information that George Soros proudly and openly funded District Attorney (DA) races across the country, was silenced. For a reason.

Why don’t they want people knowing this, right now?

Because many of these DAs are going to be involved in the election dispute process after November 3rd, we’ve seen it already in the past year when a Surf City DA recused himself after one of his prosecutors spoke at a candidate’s rally.

That candidate went on to face six felony charges, later reduced to just one misdemeanor regarding errors on past voter and campaign forms.

And that brings me right back to the Soros-linked Transition Integrity Project and one of its co-founders, Nils Gilman.

On August 18th, Gilman gave an interview with the left-wing Vox website, and said this of who calls the election night winner in the United States:

Is that what we saw yesterday from Fox?

Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch making the call that there should be no conversation about George Soros because of his involvement with the coup – the Transition Integrity Project, and the DA races up and down the country?

It sure seems like it.

Fox News – at least in the day time – is turning into bizarro world.

