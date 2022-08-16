The real reason they want you eating bugs…it’s not to save the planet, it’s to make you sick pic.twitter.com/HIVBDf0RA5
— Trish (@Trish_NI) August 15, 2022
Posted: August 16, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The real reason they want you eating bugs…it’s not to save the planet, it’s to make you sick pic.twitter.com/HIVBDf0RA5
— Trish (@Trish_NI) August 15, 2022
One thought on “The real reason they want you eating bugs”
there are bug chemicals that our digestive systems cannot break down , and could actually be harmful to humans long term , I aint eatin bugs , im going to be eating the fcken rich and the criminally elite .. unless if they been jabbed than im just going to lay them to waste