The Realist Report – Dr. Lorraine Day

On this edition of The Realist Report, we’re joined once again by Dr. Lorraine Day. We begin by discussing her background and experience in the medical field before moving on to address the alleged “pandemic” caused by COVID-19, a so-called “novel coronavirus” that reportedly originated in China. Dr. Day gives us her take on the increasingly tyrannical situation unfolding and much more!

