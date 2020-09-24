I sent this to our local paper and they published it. The intent was to disgrace and wake dead head voters up to the reality of the pure clown show. Hopefully some folks will just stay home.
2 thoughts on “The reality of the pure clown show”
LMAO,
Good one Katie! Yep, a no win circus act, but will they get it? They published it, thats all that matters..
MOST EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!