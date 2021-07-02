The Riddle

On the planet :Number 7: just a stone’s throw from heaven

There is an Evil :unbeknown: to the children that are growing there.

It’s a world :desecrated: by the monster in the man

There are no shadows in the forest, there are no fish out in the ocean.

But there is hope in the direction of the falling of the :sun:

There comes a :simple: peaceful teacher who will face the evil ones.

In a war for :forever: for the soul of the man

Is there not a single one among you who can truly :understand:?

Or is it time for a :long-lost: lullaby?

Take your mother’s hand and kiss her :sweet goodbye:.