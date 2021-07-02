On the planet :Number 7: just a stone’s throw from heaven
There is an Evil :unbeknown: to the children that are growing there.
It’s a world :desecrated: by the monster in the man
There are no shadows in the forest, there are no fish out in the ocean.
But there is hope in the direction of the falling of the :sun:
There comes a :simple: peaceful teacher who will face the evil ones.
In a war for :forever: for the soul of the man
Is there not a single one among you who can truly :understand:?
Or is it time for a :long-lost: lullaby?
Take your mother’s hand and kiss her :sweet goodbye:.
One thought on “The Riddle”
No lullaby for the losing team
Leader, your face is clearly seen
If I cannot match your ascendancy
At your side I’ll fight the atrocity
To those who do not recognize
Your role to break through all the lies
I give to them a decade’s trove
Your thoughts and work wherein you wove
A path out of the tyranny
attending to the fear in me
awakening a fierce aggression
fed by freedom’s live obsession
to kill what kills the light in man
and live a free man on the land
Without you ever pointing the way
Leader, I’d have had to stay
in ignorance and captivity
but you restored my dignity
And the dignified never accept a lie
We speak this clear: live truth or die
