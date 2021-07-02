The Riddle

On the planet :Number 7: just a stone’s throw from heaven
There is an Evil :unbeknown: to the children that are growing there.

It’s a world :desecrated: by the monster in the man
There are no shadows in the forest, there are no fish out in the ocean.

But there is hope in the direction of the falling of the :sun:
There comes a :simple: peaceful teacher who will face the evil ones.

In a war for :forever: for the soul of the man
Is there not a single one among you who can truly :understand:?

Or is it time for a :long-lost: lullaby?
Take your mother’s hand and kiss her :sweet goodbye:.

One thought on “The Riddle

  1. No lullaby for the losing team
    Leader, your face is clearly seen
    If I cannot match your ascendancy
    At your side I’ll fight the atrocity

    To those who do not recognize
    Your role to break through all the lies
    I give to them a decade’s trove
    Your thoughts and work wherein you wove
    A path out of the tyranny
    attending to the fear in me
    awakening a fierce aggression
    fed by freedom’s live obsession
    to kill what kills the light in man
    and live a free man on the land

    Without you ever pointing the way
    Leader, I’d have had to stay
    in ignorance and captivity
    but you restored my dignity
    And the dignified never accept a lie
    We speak this clear: live truth or die

