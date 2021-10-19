The Second American War of Independence Has Begun

Patriot Rising

Americans are not only quitting their jobs or moving out of state rather than having their school-age children face mandatory vaccination, onerous lockdowns and public ridicule, they are beginning to forge their own new independent American culture that is less reliant upon government, public utilities and federal money.

The “great escape” has already begun. Here in California my son’s homeschool math tutor, who teaches in a public grade school by day and tutors after school, says the top enrollment at his school was 544. Now it is only around 300. Parents are pulling their kids out of California schools.

In California, Monday Oct. 18 is “California Sit Out.” Parents will call their children’s schools to announced an unexcused absence. An ad-hoc group called Moms On The Ground is leading the effort.

State funding per student is $13,9767 per student or $78 per day.

California State figures show that K-12 enrollment fell by 160,000 students, which is a 3-percent dip and the largest drop in enrollment in twenty years.

$13,976 per student per year X 160,000 students = more than $2.2 billion loss of local school revenues from the State.

A California homeschooling tutoring center which normally received ~two new inquiries from parents every week now receives a dozen or more inquiries from parents per day about how to set up curriculums for home-schooled children.

Push Critical Race Theory and genderless ideas on naïve school children and mothers will rightfully rebel. Malcontents realize elections to school boards and governments may mean nothing with electronically-rigged elections. The obvious solution. Create your own communities, home schools, etc.

Even 40% of California State workers have refused the jab. An insurrection is in play.

France is way ahead of the US

The Statue of Liberty needs to be returned to France. The pushback against globalist plans is far greater in France, where the “yellow vests” are openly rebelling, particularly at the idea of forbidding unvaccinated Frenchmen from buying food. A measure to make vaccination mandatory is reported to have failed in the French Senate by a vote of 262-64.

In this electronically-connected world, scientific reports like the one recently published in the journal Toxicology Reports, entitled Why Are We Vaccinating Children Against Covid-19? That report asks “What is the rush for a group (children) at essentially zero risk?.” Reports like these are not far from the reach of protective mothers.

Beyond schools

Farmers are going direct. As an example, John Wood, founder of US Wellness Meats, Kirksville, Missouri, is supplying grass-fed meat to thousands of customers in direct to doorstep delivery. Globalists plan to limit meat consumption, which would result in a disastrous problem of hormone disruption, malnutrition and eating disorders, particularly for growing children and child-bearing women.

Maybe the globalists will be left holding an empty bag.

Patriot Rising