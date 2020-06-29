The Second Civil War

Video Rebel’s Blog

We are headed to a Civil War. The triggering event will be starvation in America. I expect Nationwide Food Riots. In the 1930s 3 million Americans starved to death. In 1910 agents of the Rothschilds, Rockefellers and Warburgs created a Banking System that allowed Bankers to charge us interest on money they created out of nothing. This transfers wealth from us to them. The Bankers were not satisfied with that. Dr Mark Skidmore told us that $21 trillion had gone “Missing” from DOD and HUD between 1998 and 2015. In an updated interview he said that the Treasury Department has been printing up trillions in Treasury bonds and selling them off the books. That means our national debt is considerably more than the $26 trillion officially on the books.



If we had Lincoln’s non-interest bearing Greenbacks, there would be no national debt and no $500 billion plus in interest payments on that fictional notion. In 1933 President Franklin Delano van Rosenfeld ignored a suggestion from 8 economists at the University of Chicago that we issue 100% money which would be Greenbacks plus the elimination of fractional reserve banking. Bankers could no longer loan us $100 for every $10 on deposit. If we had adopted the 100% Money solution in 1933, we could have ended the Depression in 90 days. President Hoover would have turned down the University of Chicago economists as well. Turns out he was an old Rothschild business partner from his Rio Tinto Zinc mining days in Australia. He became famous as a philanthropist when he raised money to save the Soviets by feeding their starving victims of the Rothschilds. He probably did save millions of people from starvation in Russia though like FDR he did nothing for the Americans.

Prior to that Hoover raised money to feed the Belgian war orphans. That was another Rothschild front. They raised money for food, put it on trains and sent it across No Man’s land to feed the German soldiers. This helped President Wilson and the Rothschilds by making World War I last longer. The US had pledged to enter WWI so we could make the war last long enough to bankrupt our allies in Britain and France. This was according to Mr Lamont Thompson, a J P Morgan business partner. Making the war last longer enabled the Jewish Communists, financed by $20 million from another Rothschild partner Jacob Schiff, , to successfully set up a Jewish Communist government that killed 60 million Gentiles. They also created a Jewish colony in Palestine which became Israel as soon as they could start another World War and stir up enough Jewish refugees.

Back to starvation. Remember the Cold War. We were all terrorized by nuclear weapons. I told my friends at school that we would never have a nuclear war. Why? Because thermonuclear weapons killed rich people. Starvation is a better weapon because it only kills poor people and they don’t pay enough taxes to support the rich. Besides how serious could the Cold War be? They both had the same Bankers!

I am expecting Nationwide Food Riots in America as soon as 2021 or 2022, maybe 2024 at the latest. Never underestimate the Power of the Federal Reserve to print money. And they have other sources. Rob Kirby told us that the Cocaine Importing Agency (CIA) made so much money selling heroin and cocaine that they were able to buy trillions of dollars in Treasury bonds dumped by China and Russia.

I would expect the Bankers to make things far worse for the former middle class that is now being decimated by that Wuhan virus the Bankers gave a greenlight to. I am convinced they already have been buying up the world’s food supply at five cents on the dollar so they can sell it back for 100 cents which will force families to sell off everything they have just to feed their children.

The CIA and drug pushing was one factor in the assassination of President Kennedy. I wrote this: Israel Killed JFK And Has Ruled America Ever Since.

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2014/11/22/israel-killed-jfk-and-has-ruled-america-ever-since/

Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons over President Kennedy’s dead body was another.

If we wanted to revolt, we would have to get through the Drug Cartels and the Mafia to get to the government. And politicians have so little power. David Rothkopf was the Managing Director of Kissinger Associates back in the 1990s. He wrote the book Superclass in which he said that the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. That was the opening line from: The Boss Wants You Dead

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/06/08/the-boss-wants-you-dead/

I go on to explain that the 30 Families and the 6,000 Minions stole so much money that they either have to kill you or make good on the pension money they stole. Sometimes honesty just costs $50 or $60 trillion too much.

That Wuhan virus began at a lab at the University of North Carolina. In 2014 Dr Fauci, NIH and Obama gave that lab in Wuhan a $3.7 grant to finish the coronavirus. It is not that lethal but the media they own is frightening the gullible so the public will demand their Super Duper Wuhan Virus Vaccine. Public fear will also allow the Federal Reserve and the other Central Banks to print up tens of trillions in dollars, euros, pounds and yen to pay off the bad investments of the Uber Rich. Bad investment is code speak for fraud.

That vaccine will come with a digital certificate that Bill Gates and the NSA can use to track your every move, get you fired from your job, seize all your money in the bank and take away your right to buy food and gasoline. No right to travel for you. And forget about saying bad words about those wonderful Swamp Creatures in DC and their new best friend, Bill Gates.

I also wrote this: Lessons Learned From the Plandemic

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/05/04/lessons-learned-from-the-plandemic/

The US has 205 million more people today than in 1929. Back then people were closer to rural life. They could kill rabbits and deer. They could raise vegetables in their backyards. Today’s city dwellers can’t go down to the local park and shoot a deer. They can go to the local supermarket and loot the place for enough food to feed their family for a week. Doubtful that Mr Kroger, Mr Walmart and Mr Safeway will want to put food on shelves so it can be stolen again every week for 52 weeks or some multiple thereof.

When the Dollar is no longer accepted as an international reserve currency, our wages and pensions will permanently cut by 50 to 60%. Jim Rickards, a consultant to the CIA and the DOD, says we will soon lose that status which gave us the right to print tens of trillions of worthless paper. The Bankers decided to divide us by flooding the country with legal and illegal immigrants. Wages should have been cut more than they were. We papered over our problems for decades by buying free things from overseas by paying for those things with I Owe You Nothing Federal Reserve Notes. That comes to an end soon. And starvation is in the future for the bottom half of society after that 50% paycut.

I am afraid our problems will be worse than that. In 1709 during the Maunder Minimum of 1645 to 1715 there was a Big Freeze in Europe. The ground froze to a depth of one meter (nearly 40 inches.) The price of food rose 650% in France. We are entering a period of Global Cooling. We will face food shortages for the next several decades even if we could fix our financial woes caused by the banks. I wrote about surviving this period of permanent food shortages where billions of people could perish worldwide. I also wrote this:

2020s: Surviving The Cold, The Quakes And Volcanoes

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2019/12/30/2020s-surviving-the-cold-the-quakes-and-volcanoes/

Don’t be depressed. Be of Good Cheer. Some could raise food indoors with grow lights. All the rest of us have to do is to relocate to a rural area with warmer weather than Nebraska and raise our own food while maintaining good relations with other locals who will resist any armed groups from DC demanding we be vaccinated and surrender our food for pennies on the dollar because rich, white liberals could never stoop to working in the fields like Commoners. All we have to do is to survive the vaccines, the mass starvation and the attending waves of violence as every city in America burns to the ground.

The survivors can declare victory and issue a new currency while issuing citizenship papers to every able bodied man and woman who joined up in the Good Fight. Treason will be a far more serious offense in a year or two or three.

Video Rebel’s Blog