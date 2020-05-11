Posted: May 11, 2020 Categories: Videos The SECOND Wave of Covid is Here RichieFromBoston May 10, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “The SECOND Wave of Covid is Here”
All this is doing is killing the economy, by design. They manipulated things up so bad that now they want to screw us even worse by forcing foreclosures, taking back real estate properties , commercial and private and resetting their wallets, obvious on its face whats going on here, doesn’t take a rocket scientist to think it through.
This is pure theft of personal property because they just “want it back”, its called , ” Getting Fkd”.
Their personal fortunes are at risk (bankers) and they don’t give a shit about anything else.
PURE AND SIMPLE!!
They just waited until the picking was right, then its ” screw you”..I dont give a damn what anybody says, this is what is going on here, covid 19 was just the pile of shit they used to screw us.
These are the bankers doing this shit…the billionaire bankers that is, all billionaires are complicit, every goddamn one of them.
Nobody has enough money to live a proper life, only the elites…
And if you were lucky enough to amass a nice nest egg, guess what, its now a nest egg gone bye bye!
You’ll never hear this on any, ” take it in the ass” money investment Fox News bullshit channel!!!
WE HERE AT THE TRENCHES GIVE THE BROAD VIEW!!!
That about sums it up, Mark! Watching that fake arse market grow and grow with their “marks” money while they prepared to hit the drain button that empties it all into their pockets. It didn’t look robust to me but numbers on the paper pushers’ screens said so, so these greedy bastards continued to throw shekels at it.