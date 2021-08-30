The secret army of 200 weapons-obsessed anti-vaxx ex-soldiers called ‘Veterans 4 Freedom’ plotting attacks on vaccine centres and chaos on Britain’s streets

A sinister private army of more than 200 ex-servicemen and women is plotting to cause mayhem across Britain with a series of devastating anti-vaccine offensives, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
Calling itself Veterans 4 Freedom (V4F) and founded by a former Royal Marine commando, the self-styled paramilitary group is made up of 16 operational ‘cells’ across Britain, linked to a secret leadership command.
Some members appear obsessed with weapons and have discussed violent insurrection, including attacking vaccine centres and targeting employees – what one chillingly termed ‘bringing the fight to the people sticking the needle in’.
The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9936399/Secret-army-200-weapons-obsessed-ex-soldiers-plotting-attacks-vaccine-centres.html
Wow, when I first started reading this I was elated; just one more sign of people who’ve had enough and are ready to fight. Then I read that they were communicating on “Telegram … encrypted messaging.” Could anyone still believe ANYTHING on-line is impenetrable?!! First mistake!!
They then label themselves ‘the cavalry.’ That was almost an open invitation to be infiltrated. I think of how many times Henry has mentioned how it’s going to happen on an individual basis, with each deciding his or her moment. We don’t scream into a bullhorn announcing our plans.
Yet, I found myself hoping this is real. I heard their passion, commitment, resolute intention. I wonder how they are faring with all the twist/spin demonizing they are getting in the press. And that freak-sneak traitor-infiltrator, I hope he gets a Karma bigger than the known universe. He went against evolution because he went against freedom.
Anyway, the globe is a-stirrin’.
Looks like they are cranking up the propaganda machine on the folks over there.
It’ll be here soon.
Maybe mixing with the…
Dun dun dun…
“Taliban, that slipped in with the refugees and “they” lost track of.”
On another note;
Monarch butterflies gathering here (as every year), and heading south.
Seems early.
Perhaps winter will be early.
Breaking news.
The Taliban is now breeding with joos so they can get bank accounts.