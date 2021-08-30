The secret army of 200 weapons-obsessed anti-vaxx ex-soldiers called ‘Veterans 4 Freedom’ plotting attacks on vaccine centres and chaos on Britain’s streets

Daily Mail

A sinister private army of more than 200 ex-servicemen and women is plotting to cause mayhem across Britain with a series of devastating anti-vaccine offensives, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Calling itself Veterans 4 Freedom (V4F) and founded by a former Royal Marine commando, the self-styled paramilitary group is made up of 16 operational ‘cells’ across Britain, linked to a secret leadership command.

Some members appear obsessed with weapons and have discussed violent insurrection, including attacking vaccine centres and targeting employees – what one chillingly termed ‘bringing the fight to the people sticking the needle in’.

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9936399/Secret-army-200-weapons-obsessed-ex-soldiers-plotting-attacks-vaccine-centres.html